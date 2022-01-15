Dartmouth's Wigginton scores in NBA debut, then wishes mom a happy birthday

A basketball player from Dartmouth, N.S., has become the second person from the province to play a game in the NBA.

Lindell Wigginton, 23, played his first NBA game Thursday night with the Milwaukee Bucks. He scored his first basket, too — and it happened on his mother's birthday.

Nicole Wigginton-Downey watched it on television.

"I think I actually celebrated more for him than I did for my birthday. I was just so happy for him," she said.

He signed a two-way contract, which means the Bucks can bring him up when they need him, or send him back to their G-league team.

Nate Darling became the first Nova Scotian to play a game in the NBA in March 2021.

A Nova Scotian work ethic

Steve Konchalski coached them both at the 2017 U-19 Basketball World Cup.

"So rewarding for me, personally, to see Lindell be able to get into an NBA game. Score a bucket on his first game? He's a proud Nova Scotian for sure," the coach said.

"He's a worker. He believes in himself. I like to think that kind of work ethic is indicative of the kind of work ethic we take pride in here in Nova Scotia."

Wigginton's mom said seeing him on an NBA court for the first time was a dream come true. Her son called her after the game to wish her a happy birthday.

"It was nice to see him actually get on the floor because I didn't think he was supposed to play," she said.

"He looked really confident. And he's happy with the team. He feels really comfortable there. I think he was just relieved that it actually happened and his dream did come true."

