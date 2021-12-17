New Waterford Woman: Love, loss and the path home

In the CBC Creator Network series Life Paths, artist Jon Claytor is making comics inspired by the different routes we take.

This story features Jon's friend, Cassie MacDonald.

If you're experiencing a mental health crisis, Nova Scotia Health offers online mental health services.

People who are looking for support are encouraged to call their local clinic, the mental health and addictions intake line at 1-855-922-1122 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. AT on weekdays, or the province's toll-free mental health crisis line at 1-888-429-8167, which is available 24 hours, seven days a week.

People can also contact the Kids Help Phone at 1-800-668-6868 any time of day.

If you're experiencing an emergency, call 911.

