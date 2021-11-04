Bigger than books: How a library is filling in social gaps in Sydney

Over the years, the central library in Sydney, N.S., has expanded from books and magazines to an array of programs and services.

But there are other ways the building — and its staff — are serving the needs of the community.

"Often librarians will say, you know, we're almost like social workers," said Lisa Mulak, who works as regional librarian of the Cape Breton Regional Library in Sydney.

Mulak says because libraries offer their services free to everyone, staff will often encounter people who are struggling socially and financially.

"Most people think of [books] as our traditional role, but it goes well beyond that," Mulak said.

"Really, it's about making connections with people — whether that's bringing people together or just having that one-on-one chat."

Filling in societal gaps

Library staff in Sydney are trained in nonviolent crisis intervention as they sometimes encounter people in distress.

In many ways, Mulak said libraries are filling in gaps by just having someone to talk to or a place to go to use the washroom.

When the pandemic struck, the people working at the Sydney library needed to find ways to maintain those connections.

That's when they started picking up the phone.

"We know them on a first-name basis and we can have those conversations," said Mulak.

"We heard back from patrons that said, 'Oh wow, I really appreciated that phone call.'"

After closing twice due to pandemic precautions, Mulak said the library has seen an uptick in people needing tech support.

The library offers computers for free use and staff are available to lend a hand when accessing various online services and programs.

Emily Chassé, who works as a supervisor at the McConnell Library, said she's seen librarians acting in support of Public Health over the last year.

In roughly a year, the Sydney library handed out roughly 30,000 masks that were donated by the province.

They've also been kept busy booking appointments and printing out proof of vaccination cards.

"I think that what people have seen over the past few years is how incredibly important libraries and similar social institutions are," said Chassé.

"We needed this place where people care for you, to feel safe to reconnect because a lot of people's worlds got smaller."

Lisa Mulak is the regional librarian for the Cape Breton Regional Library. (Christian Roach/CBC)

Role changing over time

Although many books can be found online, Mulak said that libraries are far from obsolete.

She said instead their role has changed over time.

"It's hard to measure those sorts of social interactions and the impact that they might have on someone's life. But we know they have an impact."

Mulak said she's not sure there's a better spot for the community work that they do.

"Libraries are the great social equalizer, right? Everyone is welcome."

