Liberals keep candidate despite 'harmful' comments about Indian status cards

The Liberal Party of Nova Scotia is sticking with a candidate despite her comments about Indian status cards, which another Liberal candidate — a Mi'kmaw woman — calls hurtful and harmful.

Heather Peters, candidate for Cape Breton East, got into a spat on Facebook in July 2019 with a Mi'kmaw man who posted a meme about how Indigenous people "don't actually get free stuff."

In a lengthy and sometimes heated back-and-forth, Peters questioned the basis of the post.

"The point is that yes you do get stuff for free. It's a wonderful thing," she said in one comment.

What is a status card? 2:15 A look at what an Indian status card is, what it does and how to apply for one. 2:15

The exchange started circulating on social media last week, mid-way through Nova Scotia's election campaign. Peters is trying to win a seat that's been held by the Progressive Conservatives for the past 15 years.

On Tuesday, Victoria-The Lakes candidate Nadine Bernard took to Facebook to express her disappointment with the comments from her party colleague. Bernard is the Liberals' sole Mi'kmaw candidate; she's running in a neighbouring district to Peters.

"I've recently seen posts from a fellow Liberal candidate on the benefits that, unfortunately, many Canadians believe Indigenous Peoples receive from the Canadian Government.

"Personally, it never stops being hurtful when I encounter these types of beliefs. The myth that Indigenous Peoples receive a free ride — free income, tax exemptions, free education — has been debunked again and again."

Bernard said the perpetuation of those beliefs is "very harmful" and she said it's important for Canadians to educate themselves about the history of Indigenous people as an act of reconciliation. She cited one of the calls to action from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission report for the education of public servants, specifically.

Rumours began to swirl following Bernard's post that the Liberals may drop Peters or that she may step out of the race. A Liberal party official told CBC Tuesday evening that was not the case, Peters would stay on the ticket.

Liberal Leader Iain Rankin told reporters last week he was aware of Peters's comments. He said his party is focused on championing equity and diversity and as part of that he would ensure universal access to cultural awareness training, should his party form government.

"To me it just speaks to ensuring we all continue to learn more about our shared history," Rankin said.

Earlier in this summer's election campaign a Liberal candidate dropped out, at first citing mental health concerns, but Robyn Ingraham later said it was because the party forced her out after getting cold feet about her disclosure that she'd sold boudoir photos online.

MORE TOP STORIES