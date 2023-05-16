Carlo Simmons to run for Nova Scotia Liberal Party in Preston byelection

The Nova Scotia political party that's held the electoral district of Preston since 2003 is the first to announce its candidate for the upcoming byelection.

Carlo Simmons will carry the Liberal banner when voters go to the polls. A date has not been set for the byelection. Simmons is chief operating officer of Simmons Paving Co., a second-generation family business his dad started in 1975.

"I've been doing this for a long time and I've been around the … areas that encompass our riding and I thought, 'I want to start thinking about giving back to some of the people that have given to me over the years,'" he said in an interview Tuesday.

Simmons said key issues facing the district include affordable housing, the availability of doctors and continued efforts to help people in historic Black communities get clear title to their land.

The byelection is necessary following the resignation of Angela Simmonds in April. Simmonds was first elected as Preston MLA in the 2021 provincial election. A lawyer by training, Simmonds has since taken a job with a Halifax-based law firm.

Simmons said he hadn't considered a run for the seat until he was approached by a group that included former Liberal MLA Keith Colwell. Initially he wasn't sure about the idea, but after talking about it with his wife, Loretta, and other family members and hearing more from the party, he decided to take the plunge.

"I actually prayed about it because I'm a strong believer and that's what I do."

'Neglected' district, says Liberal leader

In an interview, Liberal Leader Zach Churchill said Simmons brings a strong resume as a candidate

"He's been a person that's, you know, played a really important role in this riding for a long time and he's driven by service and a desire to give back. What more can you want in a candidate, what more can you ask for?"

The Tory government has "neglected" the district, Churchill said, as constituents have seen increased challenges getting access to a family doctor and housing since the last election.

In Nova Scotia, the premier decides when to call the byelection. Premier Tim Houston must set a date within six months of Simmonds's resignation and the campaign must be between 30 and 45 days.

This byelection will be the first time in Nova Scotia that provincial voters will have the ability to cast an electronic ballot. Elections Nova Scotia is rolling out the program for anyone wishing to vote early.

People who vote on the day of the election will use the traditional paper ballot.

MORE TOP STORIES