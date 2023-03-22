Liberals seek offshore wind as wedge issue in Atlantic Canada

As Paul Withers reports, the Liberals tried to capitalize on the objections from Conservatives.

With polls showing declining support, Atlantic Liberal MPs went on the offensive Wednesday, lashing out at federal Conservatives over their response to legislation introduced to enable development of offshore wind farms in the region.

Conservatives objected to what Natural Resources critic Shannon Stubbs of Alberta dismissed this week "as another step in a long line of Liberal laws and policies since 2015 that appears destined to drive investment out of Canada with more uncertainty, red tape and extended and costly timelines."

New Brunswick Conservative MP Jake Stewart repeated many of the same objections in his response. But he noted, "Conservatives support the development of offshore wind and renewables in Atlantic Canada."

That was not supportive enough for the Atlantic Liberal caucus, which called a news conference to condemn their rivals.

Conservative MP Shannon Stubbs stands during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)

"Our caucus views this as an attack on Atlantic Canada and the interests of our region," Atlantic Liberal caucus chair Kody Blois of Nova Scotia said Wednesday. "It is an attack on our ability to fight climate change and to enable generational economic opportunities in our region.

Bill C-49 amends separate offshore accords between Canada and Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador. It would allow joint provincial-federal offshore petroleum boards to oversee development of offshore wind projects.

There are currently no offshore wind farms in Canada. The first project in the country was announced last month in Halifax — a $1-billion wind farm proposed off Nova Scotia's Eastern Shore.

Both provincial governments support the amendments to their offshore accords and have promised to introduce mirror legislation, saying it will provide the regulations needed to develop the offshore wind industry.

Liberal cabinet ministers Seamus O'Regan of Newfoundland and Sean Fraser of Nova Scotia both claimed they were surprised by the Conservative response.

Seamus O’Regan is seen during an announcement in Ottawa in 2022. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

"I thought this was the simplest piece of legislation all parties could get behind," Fraser said. "The decision to oppose C-49 is one that makes no sense unless you simply want to oppose it for the sake of being critical of the government."

Fraser called it "boneheaded" and challenged Conservative MPs in Nova Scotia to support the bill.

Nova Scotia Conservative Rick Perkins did not engage, instead pushing his party's wedge issue.

"We call on Atlantic Liberal MPs to speak for their constituents not to speak for Justin Trudeau Speak for their constituents and axe the carbon tax," Perkins said Wednesday on his way into the Commons.

Liberal popularity has slid in 2023 because of voter concerns over affordability and cost of living, say pollsters.

