Geoff MacLellan latest Liberal MLA leaving N.S. politics

Nova Scotia's Minister of Business Geoff MacLellan is leaving politics, sources have confirmed to CBC News.

The MLA for Glace Bay will make it official today, following what could be Premier Stephen McNeil's last cabinet meeting. Nova Scotia Liberals pick a new leader on Saturday.

MacLellan will be the sixth member of the Liberal caucus to announce they will not be seeking re-election. He first won a seat in the Nova Scotia House of Assembly on June 22, 2010, in a byelection and has been re-elected twice since.

He started his political career on the opposition benches but when the Liberals won government in 2013, McNeil appointed him minister of transportation and infrastructure renewal.

He has also been minister of energy and is the government House leader, a job that involves setting the government's agenda at the legislature.

In recent months, his cabinet colleagues Karen Casey and Leo Glavine have also announced their retirement from provincial politics. Environment Minister Gordon Wilson and former cabinet minister Margaret Miller made their retirement plans public earlier, as did backbench MLA Bill Horne.

