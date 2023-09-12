N.S. Liberals ask court to review alleged campaign breach in Preston byelection

The Nova Scotia Liberal Party is asking the courts to review an order by Elections Nova Scotia for a Liberal candidate to remove some of his campaign signs in a recent byelection.

The elections watchdog has since dropped its investigation into the alleged campaign breach, but this week the Liberals are asking the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia to review the case.

Mitchell Gallant, interim executive director for the Liberals, said the court filing is about getting clarity on campaign rules for future elections.

"We fully respect the outcome of this election," Gallant said. "This is about something, in our view, that is bigger than this election.

"Obviously the voters spoke and they made their choice, but we have serious concerns, going forward, about what a candidate or what a party is or is not allowed to say to voters, and we want to be sure that voters are able to hear the truth."

The signs read, "Dump the Dump. Houston's Conservatives have done nothing to stop this dump. We must stop them. Vote Carlo Simmons."

Simmons lost to the Progressive Conservative candidate, Twila Grosse.

Chief electoral officer Dorothy Rice said Simmons' signs about a potential construction and demolition site in the community were misleading. Rice launched an investigation into a possible violation of section 307 of the Elections Act, and asked the RCMP to help.

That investigation was dropped earlier this month.

