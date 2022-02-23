Angela Simmonds announces former senator as N.S. Liberal leadership campaign chair

One of the co-authors of a report examining the recent election failings of the Nova Scotia Liberal Party and where it needs to go next says Angela Simmonds is the best person to lead that effort.

Former senator Jim Cowan is endorsing Simmonds, the MLA for Preston, and chairing her leadership campaign. In an interview Wednesday, Cowan said he made the decision after getting to know Simmonds in recent months.

"As I look at it, I think that Angela has got the right combination of her professional training, her business training, her community involvement and I think she's the right person to lead this process," he said.

Cowan and one-time Liberal candidate Maura Ryan released a report earlier this month that examined issues that contributed to the provincial election loss in August. Along with the management of the campaign, the report also highlighted the disconnect that developed between party members and volunteers and elected officials and the people running the party and government.

Ryan told CBC she has yet to decide whom she will endorse in the leadership race, which also includes former cabinet minister Zach Churchill.

A fresh face

Cowan said for him the choice is clear.

While he called Churchill a friend and "excellent candidate," Cowan said Simmonds represents a fresh face for the party. And while she might be new to politics, Simmonds is experienced at working with communities and finding ways to bring people together in difficult situations, said Cowan.

He pointed to her time as executive director of the Land Titles Initiative, a provincial government program that helps residents of historic Black communities get legal title to their land.

"We know that there are communities in our society that have felt alienated, have felt out of touch — neglected — and it takes a special skill to reach out to those people and regain trust and bring them into the fold," Cowan said. "And that's what she's done."

Cowan said a key difference between this leadership contest and the one the party went through a year ago that resulted in Iain Rankin replacing Stephen McNeil is that the Liberals are now in opposition.

Not having the added burden of governing the province while trying to renew the party means the winner can be completely focused on rebuilding, said Cowan. It's for that reason qualities beyond political experience become even more important, he said.

The deadline for candidates to enter the race is March 21. Party members will select their new leader on July 9.

For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of.

