N.S. Liberal Party issues scathing internal report on last year's provincial campaign

A report commissioned by the Liberal Party of Nova Scotia into last summer's election campaign is scathing in its criticism of the way the provincial campaign was prepared and conducted.

It blames the loss on the fact the party in power was "ill-prepared for the campaign, despite having control over the timing." Riding associations said they felt "alienated, neglected and disrespected" and first-time candidates "felt isolated, unsupported and unsure what was expected of them."

By contrast, the report called the successful Progressive Conservative effort "an excellent campaign."

"They had a clear focus on the issue that mattered most to voters — health care — and they got a free ride on that," noted the report's authors, former senator Jim Cowan and one-time candidate Maura Ryan.

