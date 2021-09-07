Provincial Liberals announce Official Opposition critic roles

Opposition Leader Iain Rankin has announced which critic roles will be taken on by which members of the Liberal caucus.

Rankin is the leader of the Official Opposition, the critic for L'nu affairs, Gaelic affairs, trade, intergovernmental affairs, regulatory affairs and service effectiveness, and youth.

"I'm extremely proud to have such a diverse cast of talent and expertise forming our Official Opposition," Rankin said in a news release.

"We have a vital role to play as the critical check on the Houston government. Our critics will be vigilant in questioning government actions, ensuring promises made are promises kept."

Patricia Arab is the caucus whip and critic for the Office of Mental Health and Addictions, Service Nova Scotia, and internal services.

Zach Churchill is the deputy leader of the Official Opposition as well as the critic for health and wellness and the Office of Health Care Professionals Recruitment.

Braedon Clark now serves as critic for public works and Communications Nova Scotia.

Rafah DiCostanzo is the new critic for communities, culture, tourism and heritage as well as the voluntary sector.

Ali Duale is the critic for labour, skills and immigration.

Tony Ince is the critic for African Nova Scotian affairs and the Public Service Commission.

Keith Irving is the caucus chair and the critic for environment and climate change as well as agriculture.

Ben Jessome is the critic for advanced education and military relations.

Carman Kerr is the new critic for natural resources and renewables.

Ronnie LeBlanc is the critic for fisheries and aquaculture as well as Acadian affairs and Francophonie.

Brendan Maguire is the new deputy House leader and critic for community services and poverty and homelessness.

Derek Mombourquette is the House leader and critic for education and early childhood development.

Lorelei Nicoll is the critic for municipal affairs and housing, the status of women, and the Emergency Management Office.

Kelly Regan is the chair of the public accounts committee, the critic for the Finance and Treasury Board, as well as seniors and long-term care.

Angela Simmonds is the critic for justice and the Office of Equity and Anti-Racism Initiatives, the Human Rights Commission and the accessibility act.

Fred Tilley is the new critic for economic development.

