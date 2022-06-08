Former RCMP communications director set to testify at N.S. mass shooting inquiry

The former director of communications for the RCMP, who said she "wouldn't change a thing" about the way communications were handled during the mass shootings of April 2020, will testify today at the public inquiry examining the tragedy.

Lia Scanlan was the director of the strategic communications unit for the Mounties in Nova Scotia on April 18 and 19, 2020.

Scanlan told investigators with the Mass Casualty Commission in an interview last fall that she saw no room for improvement in the way her team handled communications with the public during the 13-hour rampage that saw a gunman in a replica RCMP cruiser kill 22 people, including a Mountie and a pregnant woman.

"I'm super proud of what was done that day," Scanlan said in the September 2021 interview.

Communication has been a point of contention for families of the victims, who have raised concerns about the force's choice to communicate information exclusively through Twitter and Facebook rather than via the provincial Alert Ready system.

They have also been vocal about a three-hour delay in informing the public that the gunman was driving the replica cruiser and wearing a police uniform.

Scanlan did not offer an explanation for that delay in the September 2021 interview. In a follow-up interview with commission investigators in February 2022, she attributed the delay to public information officer Cpl. Jennifer Clarke, who posted a photo of the cruiser to Twitter at 10:17 a.m. on April 19.

Records released by the inquiry earlier this month show that RCMP had received that photo by 8 a.m. Staff Sgt. Addie MacCallum had been tasked with working with Scanlan's unit to distribute it to media and the public.

Waiting for approval

Clarke and Scanlan were in touch about the marked cruiser starting at 9 a.m. and Clarke asked Scanlan to approve a tweet containing the image and information at 9:49 a.m. On Tuesday, Clarke, now retired, testified that she was "pacing the floor" waiting to get Scanlan's thumbs-up.

"It was the longest 27 minutes of my life," she said.

Clarke testified that she sent three emails to Scanlan asking for approval.

During the February interview, released earlier this week, Scanlan said she "truthfully couldn't speak" to why it took so long to approve the tweet.

"I would have received it and obviously looked at it," she said. "So whatever time that was that I would have went back and said 'Yeah, approved. Go.'"

Scanlan said she told her team on the morning of April 19 that speed was of the essence in getting information to the public.

"My whole message was, 'when information comes in, it goes out,'" she said.

"All rules with regards to Twitter are — they don't matter right now. It's information in, information out."

Clarke testified Tuesday that the unwritten rules around approval of messaging in a large-scale incident were clear, and was adamant that she could not have sent the tweet without Scanlan's approval.

Public weighed in

Records released by the inquiry this week show that residents were responding to the RCMP Twitter and Facebook posts with increasingly urgent calls to issue an emergency alert.

"The emergency response system should be activated to warn all people not to pull over for this vehicle," wrote one Twitter user in response to the RCMP's 10:17 a.m. post on April 19 about the replica police cruiser.

"I don't know anyone who even has Twitter, is that how you get info out? What happened to phone alerts?" asked a Facebook user in response to a post on the RCMP Facebook page at 10:26 a.m. describing an active shooter investigation in Portapique.

RCMP managers and senior officers have uniformly said that they were not aware that the Alert Ready system was an option. Several have said it would have been a bad move, suggesting the 911 system would have been overwhelmed by panicked residents.

Twenty-two people died on April 18 and 19. Top row from left: Gina Goulet, Dawn Gulenchyn, Jolene Oliver, Frank Gulenchyn, Sean McLeod, Alanna Jenkins. Second row: John Zahl, Lisa McCully, Joey Webber, Heidi Stevenson, Heather O'Brien and Jamie Blair. Third row from top: Kristen Beaton, Lillian Campbell, Joanne Thomas, Peter Bond, Tom Bagley and Greg Blair. Bottom row: Emily Tuck, Joy Bond, Corrie Ellison and Aaron Tuck. (CBC)

As she did in September 2021, Scanlan continued to insist in the February 2022 interview that messages sent via Twitter were the only reliable way to communicate with the public during an emergency event.

"We've always communicated on social media," she said. "It's been a best practice; it's been defined as a best practice, and show me a better practice in policing. There isn't one."

Scanlan echoed the concerns raised by other managers who said broadcasting the information about the replica cruiser via an alert would have led to vigilante justice.

"You would have more dead police officers, because this is rural policing," she said. "People handle shit themselves. So, you know, I had a member call me and they were petrified to be on the road. They thought that they were going to get killed because of it being public that it was a police officer."

Both Scanlan and MacCallum are expected to testify today regarding decisions around public communications.

