Lenore Zann seeks federal Liberal nomination for Cumberland-Colchester

Longtime NDP MLA Lenore Zann will seek the federal Liberal nomination in Cumberland-Colchester.

Zann has been the MLA for Truro-Bible Hill, and later Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River, for a decade.

"I'm honoured to have been approached to run for federal office by both the NDP and the Liberal Party of Canada," Zann said in an email sent on Sunday.

"I also love my job as MLA for Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River and am deeply grateful for the 10 years of representation the good people of our community have allowed me. I've served to the very best of my ability and weathered many storms (both literally and figuratively!)."

Zann is the only woman and fourth person seek the Liberal nomination in Cumberland-Colchester for this year's federal election.

The others looking to fill the position are Joel Henderson, Matt Rushton and Jim Hardiman.

'Extremely disappointing,' says Gary Burrill

Gary Burill, Leader of Nova Scotia's NDP, said it's "extremely disappointing" that Zann is leaving the party.

Burill said Zann told the NDP caucus late on Friday she would be leaving. He said he has not spoken to Zann since.

"The announcement today, it just weighs with a great sense of sadness that a person would leave the party of health care and of medicare in order to run for the federal Liberals," Burill said.

According to Zann's biography on the Nova Scotia's Legislature's website, before she was an MLA she was an actor, writer and producer with experience in film, TV, radio and theatre.

Bill Casey, the current MP for Cumberland-Colchester, announced last week he would not be seeking re-election.

"As the MP for the area I have worked successfully with Lenore on several projects over her 10 years in elected office," Casey said in an emailed statement to reporters.

Zann said she will be sitting as an independent MLA while she seeks the Liberal nomination.

