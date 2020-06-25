Leave connected to workplace incident approved for Yarmouth County warden

The warden of the Municipality of the District of Yarmouth, N.S., is on a leave of absence following an internal review that fell under the municipality's code of conduct and violence in the workplace policy.

The municipality's council approved the leave for Leland Anthony at its June 24 meeting. The motion was made at the end of the council meeting after the matter was discussed in-camera.

Anthony will be paid his salary, but not his travel allowance. The motion also requires that he receive anger management training.

A notice on the municipality's website announced the move, and noted there would be no further comment from staff or councillors.

Anthony has not returned a request for comment.

CAO Victoria Brooks declined an interview request, and instead sent a statement noting the municipality is in the process of managing a leadership transition and is focused on serving residents.

Brooks "anticipates new developments in the coming weeks will propel our mission and mandate as a community and further inform our consistently strategic direction."

Anthony's leave will end in October, which is when the upcoming municipal elections take place.

