Cape Breton police charge 3 in Leitches Creek grad party death

Cape Breton Regional Police have charged 21-year-old Hayden Kenneth Laffin of Bras d'Or, N.S., with attempted obstruction of justice in the death of 17-year-old Joneil Hanna.

Laffin was driving the vehicle that struck and killed the North Sydney teen June 10 on Highway 223 near Leitches Creek after a graduation party, police said in a news release Thursday.

Police also announced charges under the Liquor Control Act of allowing drunkenness on their property against the homeowners who hosted the grad party: Kenneth and Donna Wilkie of Leitches Creek.

Despite a public outcry on social media, police maintain they did not have any evidence to charge Laffin with impaired driving.

Police say driver was 'proven' not impaired

In the news release, police said Laffin "was proven not impaired." The obstruction charge stems from what police are calling "circumstances following the collision." He appeared in court earlier Thursday.

Kenneth Wilkie, 52, and Donna Wilkie, 49, are scheduled to appear in Sydney provincial court on Sept. 18. If the pair are convicted of the Liquor Control Act offence, the maximum punishment is a $2,000 fine and six months in jail.

Police said the charges were laid after accident reconstruction and vehicle analysis, as well as interviews with more than 30 people.

Chief Peter McIsaac said in the release that the investigation was complex and difficult, and was made worse by "a wealth of misinformation" in the media and online.

"This was a very tragic accident that led to a very complex and difficult set of circumstances to investigate — multiple involved persons and witnesses, initial confusion at the scene over what actually caused the victim's injuries, and the additional questions about the circumstances leading up to the collision, including a nearby graduation party," he said.

"The complexity of this investigation was further complicated by a wealth of misinformation — based on assumptions, opinions and rumours — circulating in the community and on social media, and then reported in the media, generating significant criticism towards the police."

'Obligation to the facts'

McIsaac said it was frustrating and disappointing not to be able to counter misinformation about the incident and criticism of police.

That also made the investigation more difficult, he said, and was "hurtful and shameful" for the people involved and their families.

McIsaac said he requested the Serious Incident Response Team conduct a parallel investigation into the police handling of the case, but SIRT declined to do so because there was no alleged officer wrongdoing.

"These charges are the result of our obligation to the facts and evidence presented to us and our accountability to the law," McIsaac said.

"I hope they also serve as a strong reminder of the risks and liabilities involved in hosting parties where alcohol is knowingly served and that hosts have a duty of care to ensure the safety of their guests and others who could be impacted by them leaving the party, especially when they are supervising those under the legal age for consuming alcohol."