Cape Breton man facing drunk-driving charges in crash that killed woman, injured 4 kids

A man from North Sydney, N.S., is facing several charges related to a fatal crash in September.

RCMP say the 27-year-old was driving on Highway 125 in Leitches Creek on Sept. 20 around 7 p.m. when the vehicle left the road and flipped over into the ditch.

A woman in the front passenger seat was thrown from the vehicle and suffered serious injuries. She died five days later.

Four young children were also in the vehicle at the time. One was moderately injured, while the other three had minor injuries.

The driver was arrested on Nov. 5 and has been charged with:

Operating a conveyance while impaired by alcohol.

Operating a conveyance with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80 mg.

Impaired operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm.

Impaired operation of a conveyance causing death.

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

Operating a conveyance while prohibited.

The man is expected to appear in Sydney provincial court on Nov. 14.

