Lego-shaped pot product potent enough to kill a child seized from illegal shop

Halifax RCMP raided an illegal cannabis business in Timberlea, N.S., and seized $60,000 worth of pot and other cannabis-related products — some of which may appeal to children.

In a news released police said, among other things, they seized very high potency THC in the shape of Lego blocks from the business, Timberleaf Alternative Medical Society. The 500 mg dosage in those products are strong enough to kill a child, say RCMP.

Two men have been charged under the Cannabis Control Act and police say they expect to charge others.

Since Jan. 1, RCMP say the cash-only business made almost $1 million but spent just $50,000 without paying any tax.

According to police, the store claimed to sell cannabis at a lower cost and of better quality than what is legally available through the NSLC. However, RCMP say there is no quality control with these products which are often made using dangerous processes using toxic solvents.

Police went on to say in a news release that these illegal operations often take place in unsanitary conditions. One such illegal operation that police shut down two weeks ago in Lower Sackville was manufacturing gel capsules by hand with a cannabis derivative in a room that police say was "infested with rat feces."

