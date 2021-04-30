Aquaculture review panels in Nova Scotia will have at least 3 members

The Nova Scotia government has introduced further amendments to one of its own pieces of legislation in hopes of addressing concerns about potential bias in the evaluation of aquaculture proposals.

Last week, Fisheries and Aquaculture Minister Steve Craig introduced amendments to the Fisheries and Coastal Resources Act intended to give the province's aquaculture review board more resources so it could handle an expected increase in applications.

Among other things, the changes will increase the board membership from the current three to as many as 10 people, which could allow for more frequent hearings or multiple hearings at once. But another change that raised some eyebrows was the ability for review panels to, in certain cases, consist of only one person.

With Craig sitting in the audience at Province House on Monday evening during the law amendments committee, the Tories introduced a further change that would require review panels to have at least three members.

'It makes good sense'

In an interview following presentations on the bill by members of the public, Craig said the change strengthens the legislation.

"It's one of those where it makes good sense," he said.

"It strengthens the ability of the board to make good decisions."

Presenters at the committee raised other concerns about the proposed changes to the bill, including the potential for inconsistencies with different people chairing review panels and challenges some community groups have experienced in the past gaining intervener status at hearings.

A lack of confidence

Geoff Le Boutillier, the former chair of the Healthy Bays Network, noted that a comprehensive review of the aquaculture provisions in the act is due soon and he questioned the value of making any changes before that work is complete.

"We wonder, why the big rush now? Perhaps a more reasonable solution would be to slow down, stop, think about this," he told committee members.

"Perform the promised consultation. Put in place a process in which Nova Scotians can, as promised, have confidence. We do not have confidence in Bill 24."

But Craig said he does not think the changes being debated in the legislature now are premature.

He said the overall review will go ahead as planned and there will be an opportunity to consider at that time some of the concerns raised by presenters on Monday and anything else people bring to the government's attention.

The minister said he's in the process of developing criteria for the new board members and he will ensure it covers a range of appropriate areas of expertise and backgrounds.

"We need to have people who have adjudicative-type experiences and can make good decisions."

MORE TOP STORIES