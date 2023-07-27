Legionnaires' disease confirmed at New Glasgow nursing home

Some residents of a New Glasgow, N.S., nursing home are in hospital with a severe form of pneumonia after several cases of the potentially fatal legionnaires' disease were detected at the facility.

In a news release Thursday, Nova Scotia Public Health announced there were three confirmed cases of legionnaires' disease at Glen Haven Manor. There were also nine probable cases of the disease and one case of Pontiac fever, a milder version of the same illness.

The release said the cases include residents and a staff member, and a significant number of those who are sick are in hospital.

The bacteria that causes legionnaires' disease can be found in waterways, and Public Health said the water at the nursing home is being tested.

Symptoms

Symptoms of the disease include pneumonia, fever, chills, dry cough, muscle aches, loss of appetite and diarrhea.

The Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety's website says recovery may take weeks. It says 15 per cent to 25 per cent of cases have been fatal.

The news release said the most common way to catch the disease is by breathing mist from contaminated water, such as in hot showers or through centralized air conditioning. The disease is not contagious.

Legionnaires' disease comes from the legionella bacteria, which is found in small amounts in Nova Scotian waterways, according to Nova Scotia Health's website.

The website says the bacteria only becomes a problem when it is able to grow, especially in warm stagnant water.

Public Health is working with the Environment Department to run environmental tests at Glen Haven Manor.

On average, legionnaires' disease affects fewer than 100 people in Canada per year.

MORE TOP STORIES