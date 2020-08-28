Legion branches get financial boost from N.S. government

Royal Canadian Legion branches in Nova Scotia have been hurt financially by the COVID-19 pandemic, but they're getting a boost from the province.

The Communities, Culture and Heritage Department is providing $100,000 in grants for capital projects at 16 branches.

Marion Fryday-Cook, president of the legion's Nova Scotia/Nunavut Command, said the projects include roof and window repairs, bathroom and hall upgrades, and that they are vital.

"A lot of the bingos and that kind of stuff are really curtailed because of the social distancing and the amount of people that you can have in your building, so branches are certainly struggling and certainly need all of the support they can get," she said.

The grants cover 50 per cent of the project cost up to $10,000 per branch.

In a news release, Communities, Culture and Heritage Minister Leo Glavine said legions provide a valuable connection in communities across the province.

The province's annual grant program will go to 16 legion branches across Nova Scotia this year. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

"It is important that we continue to improve community infrastructure so that Nova Scotians can keep using these valuable spaces while following the COVID-19 health protocols," he said.

Fryday-Cook said her own branch took advantage of the annual program about 12 years ago to replace the roof.

"If we wouldn't have had the roof on the building, that was $10,000 that we received to help us offset the cost to put the new roof on a big building, so it certainly kept our building open."

Grants this year will go to legion branches in Middleton, Sydney, Port Hawkesbury, Baddeck, Yarmouth, Weymouth, Stewiacke, Wolfville, New Ross, Lockeport, Guysborough, Freeport, Debert, St. Margarets Bay, Enfield and Valley, Colchester Co.

Fryday-Cook said although many of the 101 legion branches in Nova Scotia have felt a financial pinch from COVID-19, not one has closed for good.

Now is a good time to be working on capital projects, though, she said.

"There's lots that haven't opened yet," Fryday-Cook said.

"They said during the summer it's a quiet time anyway, with dart leagues and different things that don't take place, but as of right yet, nobody has turned in their charter, so we're keeping our fingers crossed."

