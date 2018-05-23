Who is Glooscap? He's kind, respectful and big, says Mi'kmaw educator

Mi'kmaw educator Trevor Sanipass has always thought of Glooscap as his own personal Thor.

Like the Marvel superhero, Glooscap, the most famous figure in Mi'kmaw culture, brought peace and restored balance to the world.

"He's always kind, respectful, big. He was big," Sanipass told CBC's Information Morning.

Glooscap came to be when the Creator sent seven lightning bolts down to earth, Sanipass said.

Trevor Sanipass shares the meaning behind the word nukumi in the latest instalment of his column with CBC's Information Morning Nova Scotia. 0:51

Many of the legends of Glooscap that have been passed down from generation to generation centre around the theme of balance, he added.

In one legend, Glooscap battles the god of winter and loses, causing an ice age to begin. It isn't until Glooscap travels south and asks the god of summer to return, that the four seasons are restored to Mi'kma'ki.

Sanipass said Glooscap left Mi'kma'ki when he saw that everything was in order, but promised to return whenever there was trouble.

Mi'kmaw culture columnist Trevor Sanipass tells host Portia Clark about the legendary figure Glooscap and his grandmother, Nogami. 7:18

