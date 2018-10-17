Welcome to world of legal marijuana, Nova Scotia

Canadians are now able to smoke and vape marijuana recreationally without risk of criminal penalty, as the country enters its first day of legalization following 95 years of prohibition.

Outside of Cape Breton's only NSLC selling pot, musician Ashley MacIsaac lined up at 9:30 p.m. last night waiting for the store to open. He said he was joined by a Glace Bay man shortly after midnight and a few more people earlier this morning.

Shortly before 7 a.m. on legalization day, there were just a few people lined up waiting for the province's only cannabis exclusive NSLC location on Clyde Street in Halifax.

Joseph Brown was first in line.

"I think it's like a big deal, it's like a historical moment, right? It's like a crack in like the puritanical ideals of like the past, right? Where it's like, you're going to tell an adult what they can and can't put in their body," he said.

Daniel Moore was the first in line this morning at the Joseph Howe Drive location. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

As the sun rose at the Joseph Howe Drive location in Halifax, Daniel Moore and his friend were the first two people in line.

"I'm here for this historic day in Canada. It's very exciting," he said.

Moore was anticipating a very big lineup but was happy he was the first there.

Just a handful of people were lined up outside the Clyde Street location in Halifax at 8:30 a.m. (Brett Ruskin/CBC)

In Nova Scotia, legal cannabis can be purchased at 12 locations, or online through the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation's website using a cannabis card.

Beverley Ware, speaking for the NSLC, said under provincial legislation Nova Scotians aren't currently allowed to order recreational pot from online retailers out of province.

Although the online store will be live starting at 6 a.m. on Oct. 17, customers need a special access code that will only be available when the stores open at 10 a.m.

You'll need an ID for that, to prove you are over 19 years old, which is the legal age to possess and use pot in Nova Scotia.

The provincial agency has 52 strains of cannabis in its inventory, and will sell pre-rolled joints and loose-leaf pot. It plans to sell oil and seeds at a later date.

Depending on the strain, the NSLC is selling marijuana for between $6.33 and $15 a gram.

The Liberal government first announced its marijuana legalization plan on April 20, 2016.

The Senate passed the contentious legislation on June 19 to legalize cannabis Oct. 17, several months after the government's initial target date.

