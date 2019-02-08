COVID-19 liability waivers could become routine, says legal expert

A Halifax law expert is advising that COVID-19 waivers could become a regular occurrence after a Nova Scotia university sent one to its students planning to attend classes in the fall.

St. Frances Xavier in Antigonish is using a mixture of online and in-person classes in the fall semester.

The university's board of governors sent the waiver to students. By signing, students give up the right to sue the university for any "loss, damage, illness, sickness, expense or injury including death … as a result of COVID-19 risks."

It applies to all activities and locations at the campus, as well as any off-campus locations where St. FX activities — like research, recreational activities, or sporting events — take place.

"It seems that's now becoming a more common thing," said Wayne MacKay, professor emeritus at Dalhousie's Schulich School of Law. "And, obviously, the risks are particularly difficult to deal with because there's still so many things we don't know about COVID-19."

Waivers not always 'airtight'

MacKay said it's a way for the university to get some legal protection, but he said the document is not necessarily "airtight" if someone tries to take the university to court.

"The starting assumption is that you're bound by the contract," he said. "But in most waivers of liability, the courts would be very reluctant to interpret that to include a situation where there was negligence or bad conduct on the part of, in this case, the university."

Wayne MacKay is professor emeritus at Dalhousie's Schulich School of Law. (Nick Pearce)

But the waiver has a clause specifically referring to negligence. MacKay said broader language means better protection for the university, but that doesn't make it unlimited.

"But in spite of that fairly clear language, I think a court could still, in an extreme case, say that the waiver doesn't cover it," MacKay said.

The Halifax Regional Municipality has also included a liability waiver for summer camps , but MacKay said there's a "big difference" when adults sign waivers for themselves.

"The courts have been much more willing to go beyond the waiver partly because it's parents acting on behalf of their children, not the children themselves making the choice," he said.

MacKay said it's crucial for the person signing the contract to read it in full to understand what they're giving up.

I've been holding my opinions on re-opening campus in Fall 2020 - mostly because I have mixed opinions myself.<br><br>Today, I am extremely disappointed in StFX University following the release of this document. <a href="https://t.co/MICPPtoANR">pic.twitter.com/MICPPtoANR</a> —@tiffmaclennan

'A choice for students'

Andy Hakin, St. FX's president, sent an email to the school community Sunday. It addressed concerns about the waiver and provided more context.

The waiver, he said, is just one piece of the university's overall risk-management approach during the pandemic.

The university was told by its insurers that insurance companies will not provide pandemic-related coverage by the end of the year.

Hakin said reopening campus would never be a "zero-risk scenario" when it comes to COVID-19, and the university is working hard to prepare for the fall semester with new protocols in place.

"The waiver, by no means, absolves the university of doing everything it can to meet the standards expected by public health.… If, at any time, we believe we cannot maintain the health and safety standards prescribed by our public health experts, we will not proceed," he said.

These types of waivers are not unusual at the university, Hakin said. They do not impact any student's existing health coverage.

Students must sign the waiver in order to return to campus, but Hakin said there are other "mandatory behavioural expectations" for students related to COVID-19.

"Ultimately, this is a choice for students.… These documents are extraordinary measures implemented due to the extraordinary times we are navigating," he said.

