HRM hopes intersection speed bumps will make left turns safer

Drivers and pedestrians will see changes next month to six intersections in Halifax, Dartmouth and Lower Sackville, N.S. The Halifax Regional Municipality says the goal is to lower the risk of left-turn collisions at intersections with signals.

HRM will add temporary rubber speed bumps to the intersections to extend the centre line. It's part of a left-turn calming pilot project. The hope is drivers will have to slow down as they have to enter the intersection further to drive around the speed bumps and make a tighter left turn.

The speed bumps will be added to:

South Park Street and Spring Garden Road in Halifax

Lacewood Drive and Dunbrack Street in Halifax

Lacewood Drive and Parkland Drive in Halifax

Joseph Howe Drive and Dutch Village Road in Halifax

Cobequid Road and Glendale Drive in Lower Sackville

Main Street and Major Street in Dartmouth.

The illustration on the left shows how cars can currently make a wider, faster left turn. On the right, the speed bump obstruction forces the car to make a tighter turn and slow down. (Courtesy Halifax Regional Municipality)

Pedestrians at South Park Street and Spring Garden Road were mostly in favour of the speed bumps.

"Especially in this particular area. It might be a good idea just to slow things down a little bit," said Jennifer Prall. "I don't know how that will affect vehicular traffic, but for pedestrians I think it's probably a good idea."

Jon Szto says he's felt unsafe as a pedestrian in Halifax.

"I'm from Vancouver actually, so what I've noticed about Halifax is that there's a lot of wide intersections without much protection so I think that would be something that would be pretty useful," said Szto.

Cheryl O'Rouke says the speed bumps are unnecessary.

"I think that they're already going slower when they're making the turn. I think it's hard on people who are just going slow to begin with have to go even slower," she said.

Bumps removed before winter

The pilot project is part of the city's goal to have zero fatalities and injuries for anyone using any mode of transportation, says Laura Wright, a public affairs adviser with HRM.

"We'll be gathering video and conducting followup analysis comparing against the previous road safety conditions in these areas. We will use the followup results to determine where and how these measures might be implemented at these intersections or others in the future," she said.

The speed bumps will be removed before winter to help with snow clearing.

