One year later, murder of eight-year-old boy in Dartmouth shooting remains unsolved

It's been one year since a young boy was murdered on a Dartmouth street and Halifax Regional Police are continuing to ask the public for information that could crack the case open.

Lee'Marion Cain was a passenger in a vehicle when he was hit by gunfire. A man who was in the same vehicle as Cain was also shot but did not sustain serious injuries.

"We know there are people who have information in relation to this homicide," said HRP Const. John MacLeod. "We hope that people will come forward to provide us with that information so we can further advance this investigation."

It was late in the afternoon when officers responded to the shooting near the intersection of Windmill Road and Waddell Avenue near the entrance to the Burnside Industrial Park.

In a release issued Wednesday, police said video footage has been a key part of their investigation.

They know at least two suspects, black men in their 20s or 30s, were involved in the homicide.

Lee'Marion Cain was known as MarMar in his home community of North Preston. (Submitted by Miranda Cain)

They also know the suspects were driving a burgundy Chevrolet Traverse SUV with tinted windows. CBC asked police to release the video but the police force declined.

The shooting sent shock waves through the tight-knit community of North Preston, where Cain was a popular grade three student at Nelson Whynder Elementary School and a young basketball player with the North Preston Bulls.

He was known by virtually everyone in his home community as MarMar.

Every summer the community crowns a king and queen at a local celebration called North Preston Days. Just a few months before he was shot, Lee'Marion was crowned king.

"From our perspective anything that we can do to encourage people to bring information forward, that we might not already have, will hopefully help with the investigation and bring some closure for the family," said MacLeod.

Lee'Marion Cain's case was added to Nova Scotia's major unsolved crimes program. In August the reward for information that could lead to an arrest in the case was raised from $150,000 to $250,000.

