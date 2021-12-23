Virtual vigil to be held for 8-year-old boy killed in Dartmouth shooting

A virtual vigil is scheduled to take place Thursday evening to commemorate the life of a young boy killed in a shooting this week.

Eight-year-old Lee-Marion Cain, known to friends and family as Mar Mar, died in hospital Tuesday after being shot at in a vehicle on Windmill Road. His death has been ruled a homicide and police are looking for two suspects.

The Black Cultural Centre will live stream the vigil on its Facebook page starting at 7 p.m. AT.

"The vigil is there for prayers," said Miranda Cain, Lee-Marion's cousin.

"Our community is a very faith-based community and we believe very strongly in prayer … so it's there to show the community and family support."

Cain said the response to the plans has been overwhelming.

"I can see that this has affected all of us as a whole, as Nova Scotia as a whole, as the country as a whole."

Cain said there are no plans yet for a funeral service for her young cousin and she expects the current wave of COVID-19 and its accompanying public health restrictions to prevent that for now.

Lee-Marion Cain at the beach. (Submitted by Miranda Cain)

In the meantime, a memorial has been growing outside Nelson Whynder Elementary, Lee-Marion's school. The school will be open Friday to help support families, according to the regional centre for education.

Cain said she hopes to build some kind of permanent memorial in North Preston, the community where Lee-Marion lived, to remind people of him and the need to curb gun violence.

Cain said she'd also like to see more done to guide youth away from violence. She said it may be time for the resurgence of Ceasefire — a program targeted at young men involved in violent crime or at risk of becoming involved in violent crime.

Ceasefire stopped running in 2018 for lack of funding.

"This community, we're in a crisis … we are definitely in a crisis here. On top of all these tragedies that have been taking place, there's no time for healing."

Lee-Marion's death is the third homicide in Dartmouth in the past six weeks.

At a news conference Wednesday, a Halifax Regional Police spokesperson said this week's shooting was not known to be connected to any other incidents, but investigators were still looking for possible connections.

MORE TOP STORIES