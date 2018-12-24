Gender a 'non-factor,' says first female commanding officer of Nova Scotia RCMP

Halifax District RCMP's officer in charge is moving up ranks in the new year to commanding officer of Nova Scotia's RCMP.

Chief Supt. Lee Bergerman, originally from Vancouver, has worked with the RCMP for 32 years. She has worked in five other provinces and has had an extensive career in undercover police work.

She spent the past two-and-a-half years as officer in charge of the Halifax District RCMP.

This is the first time the province's commanding officer has been filled by a woman, but Bergerman said she's used to marking that milestone for various positions in the RCMP.

'No one cares if you're a boy or a girl'

"There's been a lot of positions I've taken in the RCMP over the years that I've been the first woman to do it," she said. "I feel like I'm ready for this new position and I'm excited for it."

Bergerman said her work ethic has made gender a "non-factor".

"No one cares if you're a boy or a girl," she said. "They want competent people in positions that know what they're doing."

Despite spending much of her career in other provinces, Bergerman says her love for Nova Scotia is what makes the new position intriguing.

Transition date uncertain

"I'm really looking forward to getting out to the small towns and getting to know people."

As commanding officer, Bergerman's rank will be assistant commissioner.

The current commanding officer, Brian Brennan, is moving on to Ottawa as deputy commissioner of contract and Indigenous policing.

A specific transition date will be confirmed in early 2019.