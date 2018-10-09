Skip to Main Content
New Halifax program aims to give pedestrians head start over cars
New

New Halifax program aims to give pedestrians head start over cars

Leading pedestrian intervals turn the walk signal on at a crosswalk before adjacent vehicle gets a light.

It's hoped the pilot program will help improve visibility of pedestrians in crosswalks

CBC News ·
Six intersections will be included in the pilot program. (JopsStock/Shutterstock)

Pedestrians will get a head start crossing the street at six intersections throughout the Halifax area beginning Thursday.

The city announced it's implementing leading pedestrian intervals as part of a pilot project. That's a timing option used at crosswalks that turn the "walk" signal on before giving adjacent vehicles the green light.

"This head start gives pedestrians an advantage over turning vehicles at intersections and can help improve driver yielding behaviour as pedestrians are better able to establish their presence within the crosswalk," the city said in a news release.

The following intersections will have leading pedestrian intervals starting Thursday:

  • Barrington Street and Spring Garden Road
  • Spring Garden Road and South Park Street
  • Oxford Street and Coburg Road
  • Windsor Street and Almon Street
  • Mumford Road and Halifax Shopping Centre
  • Alderney Drive and Ochterloney Street

If the pilot project works out well, it's possible more intersections could be included.

Toronto is adding 80 leading pedestrian intervals to its intersections this year. That city says research shows advanced walk signals for pedestrians can reduce crashes involving pedestrians by up to 60 per cent.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us