New Halifax program aims to give pedestrians head start over cars
It's hoped the pilot program will help improve visibility of pedestrians in crosswalks
Pedestrians will get a head start crossing the street at six intersections throughout the Halifax area beginning Thursday.
The city announced it's implementing leading pedestrian intervals as part of a pilot project. That's a timing option used at crosswalks that turn the "walk" signal on before giving adjacent vehicles the green light.
"This head start gives pedestrians an advantage over turning vehicles at intersections and can help improve driver yielding behaviour as pedestrians are better able to establish their presence within the crosswalk," the city said in a news release.
The following intersections will have leading pedestrian intervals starting Thursday:
- Barrington Street and Spring Garden Road
- Spring Garden Road and South Park Street
- Oxford Street and Coburg Road
- Windsor Street and Almon Street
- Mumford Road and Halifax Shopping Centre
- Alderney Drive and Ochterloney Street
If the pilot project works out well, it's possible more intersections could be included.
Toronto is adding 80 leading pedestrian intervals to its intersections this year. That city says research shows advanced walk signals for pedestrians can reduce crashes involving pedestrians by up to 60 per cent.