Lawyers finish closing arguments in Sandeson murder trial

The Crown and defence have made their closing arguments in the first-degree murder trial of William Sandeson. They agree that Sandeson caused the death of Taylor Samson in August 2015. But that's all they agree on.

"There's no question that Mr. Sandeson caused the tragic death of Mr. Samson," defence lawyer Alison Craig told the jury on Wednesday. "But he did not have the intent for murder."

Sandeson has pleaded not guilty. He said in testimony that he shot and killed Samson at his apartment, but argued it was unplanned and motivated by self-defence.

Because Craig presented evidence — testimony from her client — she was required to go first, which she said put her at a disadvantage to the Crown. If, as the Crown alleges, Sandeson planned the killing in advance, she said "he sure does take home the award for worst plan ever."

Craig said the evidence is more consistent with Sandeson's version of what happened: He had his loaded handgun with him that night to intimidate Samson and only fired when Samson, who was much larger, lunged at him a second time because of an argument over payment for the drug deal.

Craig pointed to testimony describing how Sandeson appeared dazed immediately after the shooting as proof that it wasn't planned.

'Befuddled' state

The Crown countered that Sandeson's "befuddled" state was only temporary and he quickly got on with the task of cleaning up.

Taylor Samson was 22 years old when he was reported missing on Aug. 16, 2015. (Halifax Regional Police)

Crown prosecutor Kim McOnie said Sandeson managed to clean his apartment and conceal Samson's body in less than two hours. He had Samson's body in the trunk of his car, and after driving his girlfriend to work early the next morning, he drove out of the city and dumped the body in a stream feeding into the Bay of Fundy.

The body has never been found.

The Crown said Sandeson dismembered Samson, something he vehemently denied.

The Crown argued it would have been impossible to put the body of a man who was six foot four inches tall and 220 pounds in the duffel bag he said he used to transport it in.

Craig countered that Sandeson never said he was able to completely close the bag, just that he used it.

Both lawyers urged jurors to "use your common sense" in assessing the evidence they have seen over the course of the six-week trial.

Once Justice James Chipman finishes instructing the jury on the law, they will begin their deliberations. That could be as early as Thursday afternoon.