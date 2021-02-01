Lawyer reviewing sexual assault allegation at King's asks for tips

One of the lawyers hired to conduct a review of a sexual assault allegation against former University of King's College professor Wayne Hankey is asking people to contact her if they have relevant information to share.

Janice Rubin, of the Toronto law firm Rubin Thomlinson, made the appeal to King's students, alumni, faculty and staff on Monday.

Hankey was charged with sexual assault on Feb. 1 in relation to an incident that occurred in campus housing in 1988. He has pleaded not guilty, and the trial by judge alone is scheduled to take place next year.

In a separate incident, Hankey was disciplined by both King's and the Anglican Church in 1991 after another former student alleged Hankey had sexually abused him for two years in the late 1970s.

Rubin and her colleague Elizabeth Bingham have been asked by the university to determine the facts of the 1988 incident, to consider the 1991 allegation, to review any other allegations that are disclosed and to make recommendations on how King's should respond.

The letter to the King's community notes that the review is confidential, "to the extent permitted or required by applicable law."

The school has said the review will take place in a way that does not compromise the court case.

Hankey taught at the University of King's College as well as Dalhousie University for decades. He retired from King's in 2015, but continued teaching at Dalhousie until the sexual assault charge was announced in February.

