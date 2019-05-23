3 more women join lawsuit alleging sexual assault at women's prison in Truro

Three more women have joined a lawsuit alleging they were sexually assaulted by a guard at the Nova Institution, a prison for women located in Truro, N.S.

They join three other women who launched the civil suit in May. The guard has resigned.

Truro police are conducting a criminal investigation into the allegations at the institute, one of six federal correctional facilities for women across Canada.

CBC is not identifying any of the women because of the nature of their allegations. They have the support of the Elizabeth Fry Society, an organization which provides help for women in conflict with the law.

In their suit, the women allege the assaults happened in 2013 and 2018. They name a former guard, Brian Wilson, as their attacker.

Guard claims he has been wrongfully accused

In an interview with CBC News in May, Wilson denied the allegations and said he has been wrongfully accused.

Correctional Service Canada told CBC News it began an internal investigation when it first heard of the allegations in last December.

The preliminary findings of that investigation were delivered on March 29. That's when CSC contacted police.

Wilson said he was suspended this January and resigned in April on the advice of his psychologist.

He has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

The allegations in the civil lawsuit have not been tested in court.

