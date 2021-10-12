Fire destroys half of commercial building in Lawrencetown

Firefighters are on the scene of a fire that has destroyed half of a commercial building on Lawrencetown Road.

Stephen Turner, district chief of Halifax Fire, said crews found flames consuming one side of the building, which was being used for storage, after they were called at 3:01 a.m. The roof had started to collapse.

Centro Pizza is located in the other side of the building and suffered significant smoke and water damage. It was unclear if it could be repaired, he said.

"Crews started putting water on it. We managed to stop the fire before it got significant progress on the second occupancy, which is the pizza store," said Turner. "Crews worked really hard and did a good job to do that."

One side of the building was consumed by fire. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

At 6 a.m., Turner said the fire was under control. He said he expected crews would be putting out hot spots for several hours.

Crews had to move six large propane tanks which were next to the property.

A section of Lawrencetown Road around the 2600 block is closed to traffic in both directions.

Fire investigators arrived at the scene around 6:30 a.m.

Firefighters said the roof of the storage part of the building started collapsing shortly after they arrived. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

