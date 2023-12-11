Province to relocate road along Lawrencetown Beach to avoid storm damage

The Nova Scotian government plans to spend around $1 million to "realign" a 500-metre section of road along Lawrencetown Beach to protect it from storm surges and pounding surf, according to a news release issued on Monday.

Halifax Coun. David Hendsbee said he suggested relocating the section of Route 207 in 2019 and has been advocating for it since then.

"I'm pleased that the announcement has finally been made to recognize the severity of the situation at hand," Hendsbee said. "Hopefully everyone can continue to enjoy Lawrencetown Beach."

The project will help avoid future costs to repair damage from coastal erosion, he said, as well as protecting beachgoers.

The section of road that will be affected runs from the MacDonald House through to the west entrance to Lawrencetown Beach Provincial Park, the news release said. It will be relocated farther away from the coast and the current section of road will be naturalized.

ictor Ruzgys, who is with the Surfing Association of Nova Scotia, said he believes the project will benefit community members, boost tourism and address concerns from local surfers.

"Tourism is a huge issue and is responsible for much of the increase in use of Lawrencetown Beach," Ruzgys said.

Parking has been a focal point for the project because of the effects of coastal erosion, he said.

"The highway realignment gives us an opportunity to develop that real estate into a recreational area that includes extended parking," Ruzgys said.

Ruzgys and Hendsbee both said the project will look to restore and add additional amenities in the area.

Construction on the project is expected to begin in early 2025, with preliminary design work starting in 2024.

