Surfers, Lawrencetown residents raise concerns over state of beach infrastructure

The infrastructure at Lawrencetown Beach, N.S., is in need of upgrade and area residents and the surfing community don't know if help will come.

The building at the provincial park site is in rough shape.

"We'd like to see some improvement here at the building," said Vic Ruzgys, a longtime surfer who lives in West Lawrencetown.

"For example, one thing we don't have now is outdoor showers. We haven't had them for the last year, and prior to that we didn't have washroom facilities for a number of years."

The land the building sits on connects two popular trail systems.

But many of the people who travel to the beach are enticed by the powerful ocean surf. People from across Canada plan summer vacations around surfing trips to the place known as the birthplace of surfing in Canada.

However, facilities are lacking. The structure at the beach is in such rough shape local residents and surfers are combining to organize a paint day of their own on June 1 because no maintenance work is being done by anyone else.

Beth Amiro is the president of the Nova Scotia Surfing Association. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

"In the last few years we've watched the slow decline of the infrastructure, which is kind of shocking and we are collectively appalled at the state it's landed in," said Beth Amiro, the president of Nova Scotia's surfing association.

"So we are pressuring government to speed up the process and be more transparent about the process to get some things done around here."

A spokesperson for Nova Scotia's Department of Lands and Forestry said there was consultation with community members and stakeholders in the fall of 2017 on future management of infrastructure at the beach. Those plans are expected to be revealed in the "very near future."

The demolition of the building could be part of the plan.

"I'm afraid what will happen this summer is the building will remain as is because I think the plan is to start the demolition of it in the late fall," said Ruzgys.

"My fear in the long term here is that they will be quick to demolish and very slow to rebuild."

Storm surge continues to damage repairs made at Lawrencetown Beach. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Another issue both surfers and local residents have is the road that leads to the beach. Powerful storms that bring in massive waves and storm surge have repeatedly blown out rocks near the road, forcing it to be shut down to traffic.

Repairs have been made several times but the rocks continue to be overpowered by Mother Nature. A collection of rocks are now scattered on the far side of the road.

The Department of Infrastructure and Renewal is considering options, including an expansive sea wall to protect the road. A similar sea wall was built in nearby Cow Bay and has shown it can withstand the worst conditions.

The sea wall in Cow Bay. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

While that may be the answer to the road issue, it could impact surf conditions. The best waves are not far out from that section of road.

"We are skeptical that the government will consult the right people or keep our interests in mind when they are fixing that road," said Amiro.

"We know that when a sea wall goes in, then the sand will disappear from where that sea wall is and it will have an effect on how people use the beach, and surfers are worried that a sea wall would have an effect on how waves break."

The province has repaired the road and the rocks around it four times in the last eight years. Each repair has cost more than $10,000.

MORE TOP STORIES