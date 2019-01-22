Cape Breton teacher pleads guilty to sexual exploitation

A former teacher at Memorial High School in Sydney Mines, N.S., has pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a youth.

Lawrence Robert Summerell, 53, was arrested in September and charged with five offences, including sexual assault, sexual exploitation and child luring.

He was later charged with an additional count of child exploitation and one of possessing child pornography.

The incidents happened between January and June of 2017 when Summerell was a teacher at Memorial High School, according to the initial allegations.

(Tom Ayers/CBC)

During a brief hearing in Sydney provincial court on Tuesday, the prosecution and defence agreed to the single guilty plea.

Afterwards, Crown attorney Steve Melnick said he and defence lawyer Joel Pink are expected to work out a joint sentencing recommendation.

It will likely include some jail time, Melnick said.

(Wendy Martin/CBC)

"It depends on the circumstances and there's no set figure what it's going to be," he said. "Depending on the individual, depending on the circumstances, it could be anything from less than two years up to a three-year period, but generally in that ballpark."

Melnick said Summerell pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation, which includes touching a young person.

The prosecutor said he is satisfied with the outcome.

"If somebody's taking responsibility for what was alleged, I think that's not a win from the Crown," he said. "The Crown just presents the evidence that is there. I don't consider it to be a win or a loss ever, but I mean it was a successful prosecution."

Pink declined to comment.

A spokesperson for the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education said Summerell is still an employee, but has not been working in a school since the charges were laid.

Summerell, who lives in Reserve Mines, continues his release on conditions and is expected to be sentenced April 30.