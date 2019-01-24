Old lawnmowers may qualify for cash — even without a receipt
Certain 1994 to 2012 models from brands including including Toro, John Deere and Honda involved
Lawn mowing may be the furthest thing from the minds of most people during the dead of winter in Canada — but old lawnmowers in the garage could score you some cash.
A campaign to make Canadian consumers aware of a class action settlement in connection with the misrepresentation of lawnmower horsepower labelling launched this week.
"The theory of the case was that there was a relationship between higher horsepower labels and the price of a lawnmower," said Jonathan Foreman, a lawyer with London, Ont.-based firm Harrison Pensa LLP.
"If the horsepower labels didn't accurately reflect the actual power in the engine, there was a price problem there — a controversy around the pricing of these lawnmowers."
Many well-known brands including Toro, John Deere and Honda are alleged to have agreed to manipulate horsepower labelling on certain lawnmower models between 1994 and 2012.
The allegations have not been proven in court.
"We spent eight years litigating with them on this case and through the course of the case none of them admitted to doing anything that was legally wrong," Foreman said. "But when you see a settlement like this, it's the way parties can resolve a piece of controversial litigation without going to trial."
Now Canadians who own mowers may be eligible for compensation. Proof of purchase is not required, although it will get you more money.
"There is compensation that begins at $15 per claimant without proof of purchase, but it scales up to as much as $55 per mower, depending on what kind of proof you can provide," said Foreman.
The $7,535,000 class action settlement is no small matter, with retailers, distributors and businesses also potentially able to qualify for compensation.
"Any sizeable landscaping company would often buy new mowers every year because of how much they use them and how frequently they can wear out," said Foreman. "They could claim for every mower they bought."
The deadline to submit a claim is May 22, 2019.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.