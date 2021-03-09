Skip to Main Content
Lawn tractor operator charged with impaired driving

Two men were spotted on a lawn tractor heading along Cow Bay Road in Eastern Passage, N.S., on Saturday afternoon. Police were called, and the driver has been charged with impaired driving.

Two men were spotted on this lawn tractor on Cow Bay Road on Saturday afternoon. The operator has been charged with impaired driving. (RCMP)

There's still barely a blade of green grass to be spotted in the Halifax Regional Municipality, but two men decided to take a lawn tractor out for a spin on Saturday anyway.

Their adventure attracted attention for reasons other than being out of season, however. The operator was driving the one-seat machine on Cow Bay Road, in Eastern Passage, N.S.

The slow-moving machine created a line of traffic behind it, setting off at least one call to police, according to an RCMP news release Tuesday.

An RCMP officer stopped the vehicle at 4:25 p.m. on Saturday and conducted a breathalyzer test on the operator. The driver was found to be over the legal limit, according to police.

The man, who is 55, is facing charges of impaired operation of a conveyance and operating a conveyance with a blood-alcohol level over .08.

