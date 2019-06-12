Halifax police officer found guilty of assaulting homeless man

A Halifax Regional Police officer has been found guilty of assault causing bodily harm for punching a homeless man last year outside a shelter, an incident that was captured on video surveillance.

Judge Laurel Halfpenny-Macquarrie ruled Wednesday in Halifax provincial court that Const. Laurence Gary Basso wasn't justified when he hit Patrice Simard after being called to remove him from the Metro Turning Point shelter.

The defence had argued that Simard had punched Basso in the leg, but Halfpenny-Macquarrie found that was not the case. She ruled Basso's response wasn't proportionate and said the constable broke Simard's nose.

During the trial earlier this year, the court viewed video surveillance footage of the February 2018 incident. Basso had been called because Simard had been caught drinking in his bunk, in violation of the rules.

The video was released publicly Wednesday

This is surveillance video of the assault recorded off a monitor. When Patrice Simard saw this for the first time in court, he became emotional <a href="https://t.co/7jVfzFFufO">pic.twitter.com/7jVfzFFufO</a> —@ChiuCBC

This is the video in real-time. The judge permitted its release now that she’s made her ruling. <a href="https://t.co/DYgpI0Jf4T">pic.twitter.com/DYgpI0Jf4T</a> —@ChiuCBC

Halfpenny-Macquarrie found Basso not guilty of an additional charge of public mischief after the Crown alleged he wrote police reports and notes including information he knew was false about the incident.

A breach of trust charge had been previously dropped.

Crown attorney Peter Dostal said outside court that the surveillance footage from the shelter rebutted Basso's evidence. He said he was pleased with the judge's decision.

Const. Gary Basso leaves a Halifax courtroom Wednesday after being found guilty of assault causing bodily harm. (Elizabeth Chiu/CBC)

Defence lawyer James Giacomantonio said the ruling was not the outcome they were hoping for and this has been stressful for Basso.

Basso is not in custody and will be sentenced in October.

Halifax Regional Police said they will resume a Police Act investigation once the court matter is complete. Their investigation was paused during Basso's trial.

"The conviction of one of our officers for a criminal offence is troubling," police spokesperson Const. John MacLeod said in a statement. "We recognize that police officers are expected to be above reproach at all times."

