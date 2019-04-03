Laura Ross homicide added to unsolved crimes rewards program

The homicide of Laura Ross has been added to Nova Scotia's major unsolved crimes program, less than two months after the Crown withdrew charges against a man who was accused of murdering her.

Firefighters discovered the 27-year-old's remains following a fire in a shed next to a home in South Rawdon in Hants County on April 3, 2017. Ross's two young children were rescued from the adjacent house.

RCMP investigators determined the fire had been intentionally set.

Joshua Eric Crowell, 28, was charged with second-degree murder in Ross's death. But the Crown withdrew the charge against him in February. The Public Prosecution Service said it determined there was no realistic prospect of conviction after a review of the evidence.

Investigators believe there are people who have information they have not shared with police, said the Department of Justice in a release on Wednesday.

The major unsolved crimes program offers a reward of up to $150,000 to anyone with information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

"The death of Laura Ross had a significant impact on the community of South Rawdon. The RCMP continues to work towards piecing the facts together to bring closure to the family and justice for Laura," said RCMP Insp. Lynn Young.

"There is no piece of information that is too small to be of value — please call us if you can help."

Those who come forward with information must provide their name and contact information and may be called to testify in court.

MORE TOP STORIES