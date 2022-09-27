Live updates: More than 200,000 homes across Maritimes still without power after Fiona

Canadian troops arrived in Cape Breton's hard-hit community of Glace Bay to help with the massive cleanup efforts from post-tropical storm Fiona.

More than 200,000 people across the Maritimes are still without power after post-tropical storm Fiona smashed through Atlantic Canada and parts of southeastern Quebec on the weekend sweeping away homes, knocking down trees and destroying landmarks.

By Tuesday, power had been restored to most customers impacted by Fiona in Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador, but outages persist across the Maritimes.

The Canadian Armed Forces responded to calls from Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador and P.E.I on Monday to help clean up debris and get trees off roads so power lines could be restored.

Cleanup efforts continue around the clock and power companies are regularly updating their websites on total number of power outages remaining.

Here is a look at provinces that are still dealing with significant power outages:

Nova Scotia

As of 12 p.m. AT on Tuesday, 134,135 Nova Scotia Power customers did not have electricity. This is down from over 400,000 customers affected on Saturday. Nova Scotia Power has about 525,000 customers total.

Power has been restored for over 50 per cent of Nova Scotia Power customers but power restoration is different across the region.

Sydney has the highest number of power outages with approximately 41,500 customers affected. Truro is second with 23,200 customers affected. Stellarton has 19,000 customers affected and Dartmouth has approximately 17,000.

Halifax has approximately 5,000 customers affected. The western part of the province was the least affected with 23 power outages in Guysborough.

Prince Edward Island

As of 12 p.m. AT on Tuesday, 71,456 Maritime Electric customers were affected by power outages.

Stratford, Cornwall, Kensington and Souris have the highest number of outages in the province with well over 1,000 customers affected in each region.

New Brunswick

There are 3,592 New Brunswick Power customers affected with approximately 3,300 outages in Moncton alone on Tuesday morning.

