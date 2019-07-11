'A transformational project': Latest plan to revamp part of Dartmouth set for review

The latest draft of a plan to realign streets in downtown Dartmouth, N.S., create new trails and open up another part of an underground river is ready for public review.

"I think it's a transformational project," said Coun. Sam Austin. "There's just so many pieces here and I think every one of them will be positive for Dartmouth."

The project involves realigning the busy convergence of Portland Street, Prince Albert Road and Alderney Drive into a conventional four-way intersection.

Nearby Dundas Street would also be extended to create a new access into the Dartmouth Cove area where a redevelopment is planned. The Dundas Street extension would involve a bridge because another section of Sawmill River would be reopened.

Coun. Sam Austin calls it a 'transformational project.' (CBC)

"If we slim up (Alderney Drive) we make room for the trail and the river, and then Dundas can cross via a bridge across the canal into Dartmouth Cove," said Austin, "So there's a lot of change going on in this little two blocks of Dartmouth."

Halifax Water already brought other sections of the Sawmill River to the surface across from Sullivan's Pond.

Public feedback sessions on the next phase are expected over the summer and early fall. The estimated cost of the project is $7 million.

The latest draft of a plan to realign streets in downtown Dartmouth, create new trails and open up another part of an underground river is ready for public review. (CBC)

Some work could take place in 2020 if the budget is approved.

Part of the costs could be shared with the Dartmouth Cove developers, according to Austin.

MORE TOP STORIES