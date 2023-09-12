Halifax convenience stores get compromise in late-night hours bylaw

Two neighbourhood convenience stores in Halifax's south end will be allowed to serve customers until 1 a.m., after changes were made to a proposed bylaw that would have forced them to close at 11 p.m.

Amendments to the bylaw were introduced by Coun. Waye Mason at Tuesday's regional council meeting after he spoke with the stores and people living nearby who have raised concerns about noise and other issues late at night.

Triple A Convenience and Jubilee Junction, which are both located on Jubilee Road and Preston Street, are two of the stores most affected by the bylaw, which is focused on business opening hours in residential neighbourhoods.

Mason proposed the bylaw last fall in response to regular complaints when nearby Dalhousie University is in session about people yelling and causing disturbances on the sidewalk outside the convenience stores, pizza in hand.

A report compiled by city staff referred to operating hours extending past 3 a.m. at some neighbourhood stores, noting noise, littering and even disturbances that have required police response.

It recommended council implement a bylaw imposing an 11 p.m. closing time as a way of attempting to deal with those problems.

However, after talking to the affected businesses and residents, Mason proposed a compromise.

"The main concern of the residents is people congregating after the bars close when they come back from downtown," Mason told council Tuesday evening.

"That was mostly happening between 1:30 and 3:30 in the morning, so I think this [amendment] will provide the relief the residents requested."

'We're here to provide services'

John Amyoony, who has owned and operated Triple A in the area since 1987, said he would prefer to continue serving until 3 a.m., but he appreciated meeting Mason and getting his point across.

"We'll still lose lots of business because we get lots of people instead of going downtown after parties, Friday and Saturday is party time," he said.

It is not just students who stop by for pizza, he explained, but also shift workers.

"We're not trying to be the bad guys here in the community to have all this noise," Amyoony said. "We're here to provide services."

Council passed both Mason's amendment and the amended bylaw unanimously.

