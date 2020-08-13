Last council winner gives Halifax gender parity for the first time

Halifax regional council has gender parity for the first time in history after Patty Cuttell was belatedly declared the winner of District 11 by just 28 votes.

Cuttell got 1,662 votes (19.6 per cent) to beat Bruce Holland, who got 1,634 votes (19.2 per cent). The new councillor for Spryfield-Sambro Loop-Prospect Road is one of eight women and eight men who will form council, with Mike Savage as mayor.

Steve Adams, who represented the district in the last council, did not reoffer and 12 candidates competed for the seat.

HRM posted the final results of all 30 tables on Sunday afternoon. Cuttell tweeted her thanks shortly after the update.

Results just in, I have won by 28 votes, thanks HRM for your dedication to getting it right. THANK YOU to the voters, my team, family & my fellow candidates for your commitment to our community. D11 is the best place to call home and I’m so privileged to be your voice on Council —@pattycuttell11

Earlier Sunday, Cuttell tweeted that "it's like waking up in Florida in 2000," referring to the drawn-out U.S. presidential election that year. Holland has not posted to social media since the election.

HRM spokesperson Maggie-Jane Spray earlier said the close race led them to do a manual check on all tables. In 2016, several candidates of close races requested a judicial recount, but that didn't change the end results. Holland has not said if he will ask for a recount.

