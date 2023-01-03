Laser light directed at flight arriving in Halifax not deliberate, RCMP say

A holiday display is believed to be the source of the laser light recently reported by pilots on approach at Halifax Stanfield International Airport, according to an RCMP release.

A green laser light pointed at the cockpit was reported on Jan. 2. The flight was preparing to land at around 6:50 a.m. when the pilots saw the laser, the release said.

According to the release, the pilots reported the incident to air traffic control. They believed the laser had originated near a golf course on Old Guysborough Road.

After the RCMP issued a public appeal to find the source of the laser, people living near the airport contacted them to say that a holiday laser projector on their property had blown over and was pointed at the sky.

The release said police believe this was the laser involved in the incident and it was not intentionally aimed at the aircraft.

RCMP conducted a patrol in the area at the time of the incident, but nothing was found.

