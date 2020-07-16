Larry Uteck entering Canadian Football Hall of Fame

Larry Uteck will posthumously be entered into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame this year.

Uteck, a former professional football player, Saint Mary's University coach and athletic director, Halifax regional councillor and member of the Order of Canada, died at age 50 in 2002 after being diagnosed with ALS.

"On behalf of the whole Uteck family, it's an incredible honour. Larry worked so hard his entire life and he brought football back to life in Halifax," said Sue Uteck, Larry's widow.

Sue Uteck said she found out about Larry being inducted in March. She said she doesn't know who nominated him, but she's glad.

In its press release, the hall of fame noted Uteck's many accomplishments, including being a four-time Atlantic University Athletic Association (AUAA) coach of the year and a two-time Canadian Interuniversity Athletic Union (CIAU) coach of the year.

"During his tenure, the team captured seven AUAA titles, three Atlantic Bowls (1988, 1990 and 1992) and appeared in three Vanier Cups," the press release stated.

Saint Mary's University Huskies' surround St. Mary's athletic director Larry Uteck, centre, after winning the 37th Vanier Cup in Toronto Saturday Dec. 1, 2001. The Huskies beat the University of Manitoba Bisons 42-16. (Aaron Harris/The Canadian Press)

It also noted that as athletic director for Saint Mary's University between 1995 and 2002, his team won two Vanier Cups and won four Atlantic University Sport conference championships.

The annual tournament, formerly known as the Atlantic Bowl, was renamed after Uteck in 2003.

Because of COVID-19, the Canadian Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony for 2020 has been postponed until August 2021. Sue Uteck says she'll be there.

"I think Larry would be humbled by the honour. Larry was a very quiet guy, very private so I think he would be a little bit embarrassed but privately thankful for this," she said.

In addition to Uteck, Clyde Brock, Henry Burris, Freddie Childress, John Hufnagel and Greg Vavra were also named to the 2020 Canadian Football Hall of Fame class.

MORE TOP STORIES