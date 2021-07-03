Lending a flipper: Large grey seal removed from Dartmouth's Shubie Park

After a long journey inland, one curious marine mammal is back home with a reason to seal-ebrate.

Officials responded to reports of a large grey seal at Shubie Park around 7 a.m. Saturday.

Halifax police said a citizen found the seal, which they referred to as "he," in the parking lot of the park's off-leash dog area.

Officers blocked off sections around the seal to make sure park users and their dogs didn't get too close to the 272-kilogram animal, according to a release.

Halifax police were on scene to keep the public from getting too close to a large seal at Shubie Park on Saturday morning. There is an off-leash area for dogs near to where the seal was located. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

Staff of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, paramedics, Hope for Wildlife and the Marine Animal Response Society joined in the effort to remove the seal.

Eventually, yellow police tape surrounded the seal's area. Throughout the day, officials kept the seal from moving away or into any nearby water.

Hope Swinimer of Hope for Wildlife said the marine animal group often takes the lead in these situations since it has the licences and expertise to move marine animals.

But she wasn't necessarily surprised to hear about a seal ending up at Shubie.

Crews responded to Shubie Park on Saturday morning to handle a large seal. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

"Seals travel inland, sometimes over the land, long distances, and I'm assuming he may [have] come down through the locks," Swinimer said Saturday about a possible route through the Shubenacadie Canal. "I knew he'd have a hard time getting back."

She said seals often follow fish from the ocean into freshwater lakes and rivers and can get themselves "into trouble."

Swinimer said she's heard of seals popping up in Porters Lake, while people on social media noted that a seal was spotted in the Shubenacadie River last year. Earlier this week, one was seen on a dock on Fletcher Lake in Fall River.

"They usually can figure out a way out. But I would think in this particular case, it would have been incredibly difficult for him to get out," Swinimer said.

The seal is carried from the park and was later returned to the ocean. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

It is unclear what route the seal took to end up in the park.

A veterinarian also joined the team, and around 2:30 p.m. the seal was tranquillized so it could be moved safely.

The seal was loaded onto a stretcher, and a large group of officials placed the animal in the back of a marine response society truck.

Halifax police said the seal was safely "reunited with the ocean."

