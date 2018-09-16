'Way hotter' than normal fire hits Lantz, N.S., brick manufacturer

Several fire departments and a special haz-mat team responded to a fire inside a kiln at a brick manufacturing plant in Lantz, N.S., Saturday night.

The kiln, a very hot oven that's used to make materials such as bricks and pottery, normally has a fire burning inside. The problem is that oil had spilled on parts of the kiln that shouldn't be on fire.

Glen Paul, the chief of Lantz Fire and Emergency Services, said crews arrived at Shaw Brick on Highway 2 around 8 p.m. and saw heavy smoke billowing from the building.

He said the flames were contained to the kiln, and the building itself wasn't on fire.

Shaw Brick makes and sells brick, concrete and stone products.

Heat makes it hard to assess damage

Paul said employees working the night shift were inside the plant at the time but no one was injured.

"This would be unique just because it is an industrial complex and you're in a kiln that's way hotter than any other fire that our firefighters would be exposed to," he said.

Paul said six departments and about 35 crew members were on scene for about two hours. A special hazardous materials response team was also on hand, but wasn't needed.

"There is damage, but because the kiln's so hot it's probably going to be three or four days before anybody can get in and really assess it," he said.

With files from Blair Sanderson

Read more articles from CBC Nova Scotia