Replacement for bridge in Lantz expected to be completed by fall

A contract has been awarded to replace the single-lane Hydes Bridge in Lantz, N.S. A two-lane bridge is scheduled to be completed by this fall.

Previous single-lane bridge was closed in 2019 for safety reasons

Vernon Ramesar · CBC News ·
Photo of bridge over Shubenacadie River.
Residents have to detour around the one-lane bridge over the Shubenacadie River. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Residents of Lantz, N.S., are one step closer to getting a replacement for a bridge that was closed three years ago.

A contract has been awarded to Dexter Construction to replace the one-lane structure with a two-lane bridge.

The company submitted a bid of $5,571,844 for the project.

Hydes Bridge on Highway 277 was closed in November 2019 for safety reasons. The bridge spans the Shubenacadie River.

Detour

A detour via Dutch Settlement Road, Elmsdale Road and Trunk 2 has been in place since the bridge was closed.

John A. MacDonald, the MLA for Hants East, said construction of the new bridge is scheduled to start this June and should be completed by fall.

Photo of a wood lined bridge surface.
The bridge was closed in 2019 for safety reasons. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

He said the existing bridge will be removed and a foundation for a new double-lane bridge will have to be put in place.

Because of the river, environmental concerns such as spawning season have affected the timing of the work, MacDonald said.

He said the closure has been a major issue for residents and local businesses. 

"Once the new bridge is in, it'll be better and safer for people," he said.

He said getting the project off the ground was affected by provincial budget priorities and the availability of workers.

MacDonald said he and area residents are looking forward to being able to cut 20 minutes off their drive.

