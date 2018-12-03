Province pledges to reduce clear cutting, move toward 'ecological forestry'

Nova Scotia Forestry Minister Iain Rankin is promising a more sustainable forestry sector and less clear cutting as his government moves to implement recommendations from the Lahey review of forestry practices.

Rankin released the government's response to the report on Monday.

"Forestry is a longstanding economic driver in Nova Scotia and it's important we get it right," Rankin said in a news release.

"We accept Prof. Lahey's findings and will immediately begin work to put in place the tools to achieve ecological forestry in Nova Scotia. This will result in significant changes to the way forests will be managed, including less clear cutting on Crown land."

Lahey, the president of University of King's College, presented his final report in August.

The predominant theme was reducing clear cutting from 65 per cent of all harvesting on Crown land to 20-25 per cent. The report recommended using a "triad model" that would see some areas used for intensive commercial forestry, some protected from all commercial activity and some designated for less intensive forestry with little to no clear cutting.

Lahey also called for greater transparency within the Lands and Forestry Department and a better commitment to protecting species at risk and wildlife habitat.

Rankin's response Monday touched on all of those themes. Among other things, he pledged to:

Protect and enhance ecosystems and biodiversity as the department's overarching forest policy priority.

Implement the triad model.

Revise the forest management guide, placing more emphasis on ecological values in the decision-making process.

Increase the focus on wildlife and species at risk with a focus on health and recovery plans.

Improve openness, transparency and accountability of the department's decisions.

Explore opportunities for small-scale wood energy projects.

"These are important changes and our immediate priority is to implement them on Crown land," Rankin said in the news release.

The minister said policy changes for private land would be considered as the changes on Crown land are implemented and become more advanced.

Once the government identifies appropriate areas for high-production forestry, herbicide use will be permitted, however the government won't make funding available for the practice, something that counters one of Lahey's recommendations. The government also plans to review its existing Crown and private silviculture programs.

It's expected the initial changes to the forest management guide will take about 12 months.

According to documents that came with Rankin's release, forestry licensing agreements will extended by one year "to allow time to begin the work required and, in the interim, provide continued access to Crown land for Crown licensees."

The government will also introduce a Biodiversity Act in 2019 to cover the legislative changes required to support "ecological forestry by recognizing the conservation and sustainable use of biodiversity in Nova Scotia."

The province is also committing to reviewing the Crown Lands Act.