Like father, like son: Nova Scotia's Landon Sim eyes his own pro hockey journey

Nova Scotia's Landon Sim doesn't have to look far for wisdom about pro hockey.

Sim was selected by the St. Louis Blues in the NHL entry draft in Montreal on Friday.

The forward from New Glasgow, who turns 18 this week, follows in the footsteps of his father, former NHLer Jon Sim, who played for the New York Islanders, Los Angeles Kings and Dallas Stars among others.

Landon was picked in the sixth round, 184th overall. He said hearing his name called was the coolest moment of his life.

"I was so nervous all day," he said. "It's just an emotional day. To hear my name called is unreal, just pressure lifted off my shoulders."

Landon scored 12 goals in 64 games for the London Knights in the Ontario Hockey League in the 2021-22 season.

Hockey family

Jon Sim, who won a Stanley Cup with Dallas in 1999, was at the draft.

Twenty-six years ago, Jon, now 44, waited for his name to get called. Last week, he watched as his son's dreams came true.

"It was pretty surreal," said Jon, who was taken by Dallas in the third round in 1996. "He's put in a lot of work, time and dedication, and to hear his name be called at the draft, it was really special."

Landon said he's grateful for his father's support. "He just gave me a hug and said he was so proud of me when I got picked," he said.

Landon poses with his mother, Marla, and his father, Jon. (Submitted by Jon Sim)

"He teaches me a lot about the game, how to be a pro, so I just kind of listen to what he has to say and just know he's always in my corner trying to help me out and give me advice."

On draft day, Jon reminded his son that there are 32 teams in the league and all it takes is one person to like how you play.

Sim, who was drafted out of the OHL's Sarnia Sting, went on to play 469 NHL games for eight teams. He also spent several seasons in Europe.

He retired in 2014 and returned home to Nova Scotia to get into coaching, and set up hockey schools and camps. The Jon Sim Hockey program has become a leader in youth hockey development in the province.

Landon and his friends were active participants in the programs.

"He loves the game," Jon said of his son. "He loves going to the rink. He loves to get better. He likes practices. He likes working hard and all of those things kind of evolved into where he is now."

Jon Sim is shown as a member of the New York Islanders in 2008. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Some hockey fans may notice a similar playing style between father and son.

"He's got some skill to him, and he's got a lot of grit, and he's a pain in the butt to play against. So, yeah, that's kind of the way I played," Jon laughed.

"It's hard to play that way. But his is based on work ethic and getting in guys' faces, and then he has skill when it comes time to put the puck into the net as well."

2 Nova Scotians drafted

Sim wasn't the only Nova Scotian drafted into the NHL this year. Upper Tantallon's Jake Furlong of the Halifax Mooseheads was selected by the San Jose Sharks in the fifth round.

Jon said it's great to see local talent get recognized.

"It shows that there are opportunities for kids at the next level," he said. "Those two guys are great role models, for sure."

He looks forward to seeing his son start the next chapter of his journey.

"When your name is called on draft day, you don't stop working," he said. "You got to keep getting better every day."

